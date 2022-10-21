Previous
A little Robin kept bob-bob-bobbing along! by beryl
A little Robin kept bob-bob-bobbing along!

While Gary was gardening, the little Robin was busy bobbing around in the hope any worms were unearthed!
Beryl Lloyd

Maria
What a cutie!
October 22nd, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Sweet
October 22nd, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Well spotted and a cute capture.
October 22nd, 2022  
Lesley ace
How lovely. I hope he was rewarded.
October 22nd, 2022  
