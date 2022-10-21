Sign up
Photo 3577
A little Robin kept bob-bob-bobbing along!
While Gary was gardening, the little Robin was busy bobbing around in the hope any worms were unearthed!
21st October 2022
21st Oct 22
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
4988
photos
135
followers
93
following
Photo Details
11
11
4
4
365
365
DMC-FZ72
DMC-FZ72
Taken
22nd October 2022 2:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
robin
Maria
What a cutie!
October 22nd, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Sweet
October 22nd, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Well spotted and a cute capture.
October 22nd, 2022
Lesley
ace
How lovely. I hope he was rewarded.
October 22nd, 2022
