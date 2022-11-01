Sign up
Photo 3591
The loner.
There were others on the pond , but this one seemed to prefer its own company!
1st November 2022
1st Nov 22
4
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 .
5001
photos
135
followers
92
following
983% complete
3584
3585
3586
3587
3588
3589
3590
3591
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
DSC-HX90V
Taken
26th October 2022 3:10pm
Tags
duck
,
lake
,
admaston
Gosia
ace
Nice composition
November 1st, 2022
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and light.
November 1st, 2022
Dawn
ace
Lovely
November 1st, 2022
Babs
ace
Lovely peaceful scene.
November 1st, 2022
