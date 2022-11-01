Previous
The loner. by beryl
The loner.

There were others on the pond , but this one seemed to prefer its own company!
1st November 2022

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
Gosia ace
Nice composition
November 1st, 2022  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and light.
November 1st, 2022  
Dawn ace
Lovely
November 1st, 2022  
Babs ace
Lovely peaceful scene.
November 1st, 2022  
