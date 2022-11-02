Previous
Abundance of berries by beryl
Abundance of berries

Such a lot of berries on this smooth leaf holly . Unfortunately ,the wind was not too kind and was turning the leaves .
A colder morning with a threat of rain later today!
2nd November 2022 2nd Nov 22

Beryl Lloyd

Babs ace
So many berries. My Nanna always used to say that if there were a lot of berries on the trees in autumn it meant that a harsh winter was ahead. Hope she was wrong.
November 2nd, 2022  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of all those luscious berries.
November 2nd, 2022  
