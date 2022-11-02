Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3592
Abundance of berries
Such a lot of berries on this smooth leaf holly . Unfortunately ,the wind was not too kind and was turning the leaves .
A colder morning with a threat of rain later today!
2nd November 2022
2nd Nov 22
2
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
5002
photos
135
followers
92
following
984% complete
View this month »
3585
3586
3587
3588
3589
3590
3591
3592
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-HX90V
Taken
26th October 2022 3:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
green
,
berries
,
holly
,
bowring-park
,
smooth-leaf
Babs
ace
So many berries. My Nanna always used to say that if there were a lot of berries on the trees in autumn it meant that a harsh winter was ahead. Hope she was wrong.
November 2nd, 2022
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of all those luscious berries.
November 2nd, 2022
