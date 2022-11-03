Sign up
Photo 3593
The shades of Autumn
The leaves keep falling off the trees - quite pretty on a dry sunny day, like today. By tonight it's raining, and they become a slushy mess!
3rd November 2022
3rd Nov 22
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 .
5003
photos
134
followers
92
following
3586
3587
3588
3589
3590
3591
3592
3593
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-HX90V
Taken
26th October 2022 3:11pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
colours
,
autumn
,
sycamore-leaves
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely selection of colours!
November 3rd, 2022
carol white
ace
Lovely colours of autumn
November 3rd, 2022
