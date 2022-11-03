Previous
The shades of Autumn by beryl
Photo 3593

The shades of Autumn

The leaves keep falling off the trees - quite pretty on a dry sunny day, like today. By tonight it's raining, and they become a slushy mess!
3rd November 2022 3rd Nov 22

Beryl Lloyd

Carole Sandford
Lovely selection of colours!
November 3rd, 2022  
carol white
Lovely colours of autumn
November 3rd, 2022  
