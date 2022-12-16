Previous
Festive crockery by beryl
Photo 3636

Festive crockery

These again were found in the garden centre .... quite pretty and festive .
Another cold but sunny morning .. I wonder if my car will start today . Unfortunately it is on the drive to the front of the house,shaded from the sun.
16th December 2022 16th Dec 22

Beryl Lloyd

