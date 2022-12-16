Sign up
Photo 3636
Festive crockery
These again were found in the garden centre .... quite pretty and festive .
Another cold but sunny morning .. I wonder if my car will start today . Unfortunately it is on the drive to the front of the house,shaded from the sun.
16th December 2022
16th Dec 22
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
Tags
festive-crockery.
