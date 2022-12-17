Previous
All pure and white. by beryl
Photo 3637

All pure and white.

The poinsettia come in all colours and shades from the tradition red to the pure white, The traditional red is my favourite for the Christmas season.
Normality prevails- PC restored and without great expensive , my Elf has brought down the Christmas decorations from the attic, ( minimalizing this year!) After defrosting all the windows the car took me to town to post last minute cards! and shop for one or two things not requested in my weekly shopping delivery!
Such a hard frost again and so the car will need to be defrosted before we go out to meet friends for lunch!
Have a lovely pre Christmas weekend!
Beryl Lloyd

January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
Gosia ace
Beautiful
December 17th, 2022  
