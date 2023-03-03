Previous
Silk painting by beryl
Silk painting

3 - Rainbow blue
Not one of the colours I find plentiful! Even the British Sky doesn't seem to oblige at the moment! But for today's rainbow blue I found this silk painting I painted some years ago!
3rd March 2023 3rd Mar 23

Beryl Lloyd

Wylie ace
Oh, clever you! What a great find for rainbow blue.
March 3rd, 2023  
Pam Knowler ace
How beautiful Beryl!!
March 3rd, 2023  
