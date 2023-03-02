Previous
Aloe. by beryl
Photo 3712

Aloe.

2 Rainbow Green.
A little Aloe plant that I have , usually sitting on my dining room window shelf.
2nd March 2023 2nd Mar 23

Beryl Lloyd

beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365
