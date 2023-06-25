Previous
Another wild child. by beryl
Another wild child.

30days wild.

Another beautiful poppy growing at will in the back garden- not where I had sown seeds from last year's plants , but in the borders and often near the front of the borders ! I wonder do I thank the birds for this!
25th June 2023 25th Jun 23

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
Maggiemae ace
That's good - I planted some blue poppy seed and it didn't acknowledge life at all. If you have had poppy plants there will be more. A lovely poppy red here!
June 25th, 2023  
