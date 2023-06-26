Previous
A little Sparrow. by beryl
Photo 3828

A little Sparrow.

30 days wild.

A little Sparrow fledgling up high in the branches of the tree.
26th June 2023 26th Jun 23

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
1048% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Aww sweet capture of your fluffy visitor!
June 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise