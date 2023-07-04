Previous
Still beautiful! by beryl
Photo 3836

Still beautiful!

Another view of my beautiful bouquet of flowers!
4th July 2023 4th Jul 23

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
1050% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
what a beautiful bouquet - I love the variety of blooms
July 4th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 4th, 2023  
Dianne
Just gorgeous.
July 4th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
So lovely
July 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise