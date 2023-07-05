Previous
In the garden . by beryl
Photo 3837

In the garden .

So pretty in the garden, but self seeds at will ! ( one of the Salvia plants)
5th July 2023 5th Jul 23

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
July 5th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
So lovely, great processing
July 5th, 2023  
Babs ace
Love the processing
July 5th, 2023  
