Photo 3837
In the garden .
So pretty in the garden, but self seeds at will ! ( one of the Salvia plants)
5th July 2023
5th Jul 23
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
Tags
plant
,
garden
,
purple-spikes
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
July 5th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
So lovely, great processing
July 5th, 2023
Babs
ace
Love the processing
July 5th, 2023
