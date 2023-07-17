Previous
Phlox time in the garden, by beryl
Photo 3849

Phlox time in the garden,

I love it when its time for the phlox come to flower in the garden. Rather a mixture here with the pink phlox, are the white daisies and a rogue red poppy!
17th July 2023 17th Jul 23

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
