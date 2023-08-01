Sign up
Photo 3864
A for Abstract apple
Thanks Annie
@annied
for another monthly list, I shall dip in and out of the list during the month! This image is only on the verge of being abstract but quite liked the result!
1st August 2023
1st Aug 23
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365.
5275
photos
126
followers
82
following
1058% complete
3857
3858
3859
3860
3861
3862
3863
3864
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
1st August 2023 9:46am
apple
abstract
august23words
abstractaugust2023
