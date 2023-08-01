Previous
A for Abstract apple by beryl
A for Abstract apple

Thanks Annie
@annied for another monthly list, I shall dip in and out of the list during the month! This image is only on the verge of being abstract but quite liked the result!
1st August 2023

Beryl Lloyd

January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
