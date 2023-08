B for a beauty

Today the original shot for yesterday's A for abstract apple. I like the simplicity of the original.

Ooh dear , what weather , woke up to a wet , fine drizzly morning .

Just hope for a little sunshine next week as I feel well enough for a trip to the Land of my fathers! (Wales) . So I was able to book a week in the usual Holiday apartment up in Porthmadog - quite exciting as I have not been able to go up there since pre-covid! It seems I must remember to pack my waterproofs!!