Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3866
Birds of a feather .....
......flock together, especially at meal time. The sparrows enjoying their breakfast and cooperating well in clearing the table of the last crumb!
3rd August 2023
3rd Aug 23
6
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
5277
photos
126
followers
82
following
1059% complete
View this month »
3859
3860
3861
3862
3863
3864
3865
3866
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
3rd August 2023 8:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
sparrows
,
august23words
,
cooperate
,
meal-time
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I've missed all your photos - so many at the table, love it!
August 3rd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@koalagardens
- good to see you back 😍
August 3rd, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful! Definitely flocking!
August 3rd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
August 3rd, 2023
Babs
ace
Wow looks like you have a popular restaurant for the birds
August 3rd, 2023
Valerie Chesney
ace
Word has spread "go to Beryl's place the feeders are full" Love this.
August 3rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close