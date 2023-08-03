Previous
Birds of a feather ..... by beryl
Birds of a feather .....

......flock together, especially at meal time. The sparrows enjoying their breakfast and cooperating well in clearing the table of the last crumb!
3rd August 2023 3rd Aug 23

Beryl Lloyd


@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
1059% complete

KoalaGardens
I've missed all your photos - so many at the table, love it!
August 3rd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
@koalagardens - good to see you back 😍
August 3rd, 2023  
PhotoCrazy
Wonderful! Definitely flocking!
August 3rd, 2023  
Joan Robillard
Wonderful
August 3rd, 2023  
Babs
Wow looks like you have a popular restaurant for the birds
August 3rd, 2023  
Valerie Chesney
Word has spread "go to Beryl's place the feeders are full" Love this.
August 3rd, 2023  
