Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3873
Afon-Glaslyn-River
I love to stop by Afon Glaslyn. on the way to the village of Beddgelert. A small beautiful conservation village nestling below the mountains of Snowdonia(Eryri)
10th August 2023
10th Aug 23
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
5284
photos
126
followers
82
following
1061% complete
View this month »
3866
3867
3868
3869
3870
3871
3872
3873
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A127F
Taken
10th August 2023 4:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
afon-glaslyn-river.
,
beddgelert.
jackie edwards
ace
Such a treat! Beautiful spot🙂
August 10th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Beautiful composition
August 10th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
What a lovely area! So pretty Beryl.
August 10th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
Beautiful, with those big flat rocks in the stream. I wonder if you could make your way across hopping from rock to rock. (Or I should say if 'one' could, I'm sure I couldn't.)
August 10th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh yes this is really a lovely spot!
August 10th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close