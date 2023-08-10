Previous
Afon-Glaslyn-River by beryl
Photo 3873

Afon-Glaslyn-River

I love to stop by Afon Glaslyn. on the way to the village of Beddgelert. A small beautiful conservation village nestling below the mountains of Snowdonia(Eryri)
10th August 2023 10th Aug 23

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
jackie edwards
Such a treat! Beautiful spot🙂
August 10th, 2023  
Judith Johnson
Beautiful composition
August 10th, 2023  
Carole Sandford
What a lovely area! So pretty Beryl.
August 10th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon
Beautiful, with those big flat rocks in the stream. I wonder if you could make your way across hopping from rock to rock. (Or I should say if 'one' could, I'm sure I couldn't.)
August 10th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨
oh yes this is really a lovely spot!
August 10th, 2023  
