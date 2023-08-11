Previous
Borth-guest by beryl
Photo 3874

Borth-guest

One last look at the sea-side village of B-y-G. before going to pack for our journey home tomorrow. The week has gone so fast.
11th August 2023 11th Aug 23

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
1061% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such an unusual sight for me, beautifully composed and captured. Safe travels back home.
August 11th, 2023  
Sarah Bremner ace
Lovely....I remember being there when we were on honeymoon, and my dad had been based nearby when he was in the Royal Navy just after the war ended.
Nice to remember
August 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise