The Legend of Gelert.

In the 13century Llywelyn the Prince of N. Wales had a palace at Beddgelert. One day he went h unting leaving Gelert his faithful Irish Wolfhound in charge of his infant son. On returning he found Gelert stained with blood and thought Gelert had killed his son, , he immediately slayed dead the hound, only later to find his son safe , lying beside the dead wolf . Filled with remorse Llywelyn buried Gelert on his land .

Collage

1 The church at Beddgelert,

2 One of the paths leading to the grave.

3 The sign , directing you to Gelert's grave.

4 The grave

5 Two slate Grave Stones with the story ( one in Welsh , one in English.

6 Another view of the grave site.

7 The nearby dry-stone walled enclosure.

8 A bronze sculpture of the Irish Wolfhound Gelert.

9 A pilgrimage to and from the legendary grave.

