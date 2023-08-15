Previous
The Legend of Gelert. by beryl
Photo 3878

The Legend of Gelert.

In the 13century Llywelyn the Prince of N. Wales had a palace at Beddgelert. One day he went h unting leaving Gelert his faithful Irish Wolfhound in charge of his infant son. On returning he found Gelert stained with blood and thought Gelert had killed his son, , he immediately slayed dead the hound, only later to find his son safe , lying beside the dead wolf . Filled with remorse Llywelyn buried Gelert on his land .
Collage
1 The church at Beddgelert,
2 One of the paths leading to the grave.
3 The sign , directing you to Gelert's grave.
4 The grave
5 Two slate Grave Stones with the story ( one in Welsh , one in English.
6 Another view of the grave site.
7 The nearby dry-stone walled enclosure.
8 A bronze sculpture of the Irish Wolfhound Gelert.
9 A pilgrimage to and from the legendary grave.
15th August 2023 15th Aug 23

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
1062% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
A fabulous collage, love the beautiful shots and sad story!
August 15th, 2023  
Babs ace
It is such a sad tale
August 15th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Very nice
August 15th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice collage and interesting info thanks
August 15th, 2023  
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful story telling in this collage and I really enjoyed reading your story. Sad, isn't it?
August 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise