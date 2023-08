Time to reflect............

Home again , and time to look back on our week in North Wales . One of my favourite villages to visit - this is Bedd-Gelert, in Snowdonia, with its stone built buildings , the river running through and steeped in the story of Gelert the dog that was mistakenly killed by the master when he was discovered, blood stained by the body of the dead baby. Thinking the faithful hound had killed the baby but in fact Gelert had killed the wolf that had attacked the baby!