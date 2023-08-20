Previous
The old boat shed. by beryl
Photo 3883

The old boat shed.

The old boat shed has been there as long as I can remember ,and the corrugated iron roof is becoming more and more rusty and red in colour! Such contrast from the sparkling new boats around in the dock.
20th August 2023 20th Aug 23

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
1063% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise