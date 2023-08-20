Sign up
Previous
Photo 3883
The old boat shed.
The old boat shed has been there as long as I can remember ,and the corrugated iron roof is becoming more and more rusty and red in colour! Such contrast from the sparkling new boats around in the dock.
20th August 2023
20th Aug 23
Beryl Lloyd
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
Tags
caernarfon
,
the-old-boat-shed
