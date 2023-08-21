Sign up
Photo 3884
Beautiful Beddgelert.
I love to visit this village in Snowdonia N.Wales. A busy little village in the tourist's season, I love how all the buildings are built in the local stone
21st August 2023
21st Aug 23
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
10th August 2023 4:24pm
Tags
beddgelert
,
local-stone
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful capture of all those gorgeous flowers. I love this quaint little inn!
August 21st, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
August 21st, 2023
Dawn
ace
Looks a lovely village so pretty with the flowers
August 21st, 2023
