Beautiful Beddgelert. by beryl
Photo 3884

Beautiful Beddgelert.

I love to visit this village in Snowdonia N.Wales. A busy little village in the tourist's season, I love how all the buildings are built in the local stone
21st August 2023 21st Aug 23

Beryl Lloyd

January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
Diana
Such a wonderful capture of all those gorgeous flowers. I love this quaint little inn!
August 21st, 2023  
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
August 21st, 2023  
Dawn
Looks a lovely village so pretty with the flowers
August 21st, 2023  
