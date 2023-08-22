Previous
Water nymphs by beryl
Water nymphs

River Glaslyn at Beddgelert . The girls enjoying the cool clear and shallow waters of the river on a hot summer's day.
22nd August 2023 22nd Aug 23

Beryl Lloyd

Annie D ace
this looks like it's from another era - delightful
August 22nd, 2023  
Valerie Chesney ace
So charming Beryl & I so agree with Annie D @annied
August 22nd, 2023  
Dianne
A very sweet image.
August 22nd, 2023  
Diana ace
Such a delightful capture and a wonderful scene. I love the framing and beautiful presentation.
August 22nd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
August 22nd, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Ethereal shot!
August 22nd, 2023  
