Photo 3885
Water nymphs
River Glaslyn at Beddgelert . The girls enjoying the cool clear and shallow waters of the river on a hot summer's day.
22nd August 2023
22nd Aug 23
6
2
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365.
5298
photos
125
followers
81
following
1064% complete
Views
8
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
10th August 2023 4:42pm
Tags
water
river
bathing
nymphs
bedd-gelert
Annie D
ace
this looks like it's from another era - delightful
August 22nd, 2023
Valerie Chesney
ace
So charming Beryl & I so agree with Annie D
@annied
August 22nd, 2023
Dianne
A very sweet image.
August 22nd, 2023
Diana
ace
Such a delightful capture and a wonderful scene. I love the framing and beautiful presentation.
August 22nd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
August 22nd, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Ethereal shot!
August 22nd, 2023
