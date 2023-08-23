Previous
Maritime Museum by beryl
Maritime Museum

On the harbour at Porthmadog this elongated building hoses the Maritime Museum in Porthmadog - I love to se the rustic relics of the sea outside but nothing has enticed me into the little museum !
23rd August 2023

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
Joan Robillard ace
Fascinating
August 23rd, 2023  
