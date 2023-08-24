Sign up
Previous
Photo 3887
At the harbour .
in Porthmadog , My idyllic place to sit and watch all that goes on around me !
24th August 2023
24th Aug 23
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
Photo Details
Tags
harbour
,
porthmadog
Carole Sandford
ace
A view to absorb whilst people watching.
August 24th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
I love views like this
August 24th, 2023
