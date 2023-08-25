Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3888
Afon Glaslyn
I always love rivers , and I love this section of the river Glaslyn with its huge boulders as it flows away from Beddgelert, I always have to stop in a lay-by on the road, to go and take in its beauty and the sound of the water .
25th August 2023
25th Aug 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
5301
photos
124
followers
80
following
1065% complete
View this month »
3881
3882
3883
3884
3885
3886
3887
3888
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
10th August 2023 4:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
afon-glaslyn
,
beddgelert-tremadog
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close