Afon Glaslyn by beryl
Photo 3888

Afon Glaslyn

I always love rivers , and I love this section of the river Glaslyn with its huge boulders as it flows away from Beddgelert, I always have to stop in a lay-by on the road, to go and take in its beauty and the sound of the water .
25th August 2023 25th Aug 23

Beryl Lloyd

