Previous
Photo 3902
Geranium.
In the garden , no rain but the necessity to spray and water the plants in the evening when the sun has gone down!
8th September 2023
8th Sep 23
1
1
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
pink
geranium
water-droplets.
Diana
ace
Beautifully composed and captured Beryl, love the droplets and presentation too.
September 8th, 2023
