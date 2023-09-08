Previous
Geranium. by beryl
Geranium.

In the garden , no rain but the necessity to spray and water the plants in the evening when the sun has gone down!
8th September 2023 8th Sep 23

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
Diana ace
Beautifully composed and captured Beryl, love the droplets and presentation too.
September 8th, 2023  
