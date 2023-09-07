Previous
Sunshine yellow! by beryl
Photo 3901

Sunshine yellow!

The tall rudbeckia making a real splash of colour in the garden.
Another unbearable hot day, so much to do in the garden before winter , yet frustrating as its too hot for me to venture out! The rudbeckia do not seem to mind!
NB. Nice on black!
7th September 2023 7th Sep 23

Beryl Lloyd

Diana ace
Beautifully captured and presented, such gorgeous flowers. Sorry about your heat, we could use some here though ;-)
September 7th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
September 7th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely
September 7th, 2023  
haskar ace
Lovely
September 7th, 2023  
