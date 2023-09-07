Sign up
Previous
Photo 3901
Sunshine yellow!
The tall rudbeckia making a real splash of colour in the garden.
Another unbearable hot day, so much to do in the garden before winter , yet frustrating as its too hot for me to venture out! The rudbeckia do not seem to mind!
NB. Nice on black!
7th September 2023
7th Sep 23
4
3
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
5315
photos
123
followers
79
following
1068% complete
3894
3895
3896
3897
3898
3899
3900
3901
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
1st September 2023 10:28am
Featured
on the
Trending
page
yellow
,
fly
,
garden
,
rudbeckia
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured and presented, such gorgeous flowers. Sorry about your heat, we could use some here though ;-)
September 7th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
September 7th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely
September 7th, 2023
haskar
ace
Lovely
September 7th, 2023
