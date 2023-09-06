Pyracanthas.

So wonderful to find the shrub so full of beautiful red berries - ( the blackbirds have not found the necessity to devour the lot just yet!!)

So hot for the time of year , the young tree surgeon was wilting before he finished trimming the bushes and trees in the garden yesterday! He did a good job - so much to trim off , but shall need G to reshape one or two bushes ( am I being too precise in the way I want the plants to look? most probably!! )

Another start to a very hot day - so no gardening today!!