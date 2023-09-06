Previous
Pyracanthas. by beryl
Photo 3900

Pyracanthas.

So wonderful to find the shrub so full of beautiful red berries - ( the blackbirds have not found the necessity to devour the lot just yet!!)
So hot for the time of year , the young tree surgeon was wilting before he finished trimming the bushes and trees in the garden yesterday! He did a good job - so much to trim off , but shall need G to reshape one or two bushes ( am I being too precise in the way I want the plants to look? most probably!! )
Another start to a very hot day - so no gardening today!!
6th September 2023 6th Sep 23

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
Sarah Bremner ace
Gorgeous colours
September 6th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulouscapture of these gorgeous berries. We are freezing here.
September 6th, 2023  
