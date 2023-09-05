Previous
Just sunbathing by beryl
Just sunbathing

The little fly just sitting there , basking in the sun ! We are in for a few days of unusual hot weather. Yesterday we went to a local garden nursery - they have an annual plant sale at this time of the year and I managed to buy one or two perennial for the new cleared corner in the garden . Unfortunately ,it is too hot to disturb the plants at the moment so they remain in the pots in the shade.
Just waiting this morning for the tree service to come and tidy the bushes and trees in the garden - hope they will do a good job of things ( we usually do it ourselves!!)
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
September 5th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous close up and frame filler.
September 5th, 2023  
