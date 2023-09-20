Previous
Next
In search for his tea by beryl
Photo 3914

In search for his tea

The Jackdaw visiting today as G was clearing and cutting down some bushes in the garden.
20th September 2023 20th Sep 23

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
1072% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Wow tea time
September 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise