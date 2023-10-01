Sign up
Photo 3924
One of the new perennials planted in my new corner .
Late postiong - having problems with my lap top !
1st October 2023
1st Oct 23
Beryl Lloyd
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
Tags
garden
,
new-perrenial
Annie D
ace
gorgeous colour
October 1st, 2023
Babs
ace
What a pretty flower. Hope you sort your laptop problems quickly.
October 1st, 2023
