Discuss
Previous
Photo 3926
The hues of Autumn.
So beautiful to see the deciduous trees changing colour before shedding their leaves for winter .
Captured this in the supermarket's carpark
2nd October 2023
2nd Oct 23
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
10
2
365
SM-A127F
2nd October 2023 4:19pm
autumn-colour
deciduous-trees
morrison's-carpark.
Judith Johnson
ace
Such pretty autumn colour
October 2nd, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Beautiful flaming orange
October 2nd, 2023
