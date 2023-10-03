Sign up
Previous
Photo 3927
If you go down to the woods today - - -
- - - you're in for a big surprise !!
A non-productive day , no oomph , so sat town and played !
3rd October 2023
3rd Oct 23
3
2
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
5341
photos
125
followers
81
following
Tags
woods
,
abstract
Diana
ace
Fabulous play Beryl, we were on the same page today :-)
October 3rd, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
ooooh an etsooi surprise of delight!
October 3rd, 2023
carol white
ace
A super cool effect.Fav😊
October 3rd, 2023
