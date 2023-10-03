Previous
If you go down to the woods today - - - by beryl
Photo 3927

If you go down to the woods today - - -

- - - you're in for a big surprise !!
A non-productive day , no oomph , so sat town and played !
3rd October 2023 3rd Oct 23

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
1075% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous play Beryl, we were on the same page today :-)
October 3rd, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
ooooh an etsooi surprise of delight!
October 3rd, 2023  
carol white ace
A super cool effect.Fav😊
October 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise