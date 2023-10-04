Sign up
Photo 3928
The pyracanthas berries
The pyracanthas on the wall of the house is absolutely full of bright red berries , and so amazed that the birds have not started feasting on them yet. And more amazing I haven't seen any blackbirds in the garden lately!
4th October 2023
4th Oct 23
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
October 4th, 2023
Diana
ace
How beautiful, that sure is a feast for the eyes.
October 4th, 2023
