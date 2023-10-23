Sign up
Previous
Photo 3947
The flooded field.
The river Severn , having flooded its banks as it flows from the Welsh hills down towards the seas in Bristol. The water still rising as the waters come down from the hills!
23rd October 2023
23rd Oct 23
0
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
5361
photos
126
followers
81
following
1081% complete
View this month »
3940
3941
3942
3943
3944
3945
3946
3947
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
22nd October 2023 4:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
severn
,
atcham
,
flooded-fields
