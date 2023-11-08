Previous
8. Landscape. by beryl
Photo 3963

8. Landscape.

A mucky sort of a day , dull damp and uninviting , so no going out in search of a landscape ! Instead opted on one of my landscape watercolour painting . This is a scenic view in Snowdonia on a snowy winter's day.
8th November 2023 8th Nov 23

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
Diana
If this is your painting Beryl, it is just too beautiful. I love the framing too. Why did you stop painting when you have so much talent?
November 8th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
@ludwigsdiana - Thanks Diana , I stopped my favourite hobby when I was hospitalizes with a severe bout of Polymyalgia , and due to the forever stiffness and pain associated with the disease and other arthritis , what was a delight became a painful experience , . I still have all my painting equipment -- just in case --One day - I may give it a go again !
November 8th, 2023  
Renee Salamon
That’s a fabulous painting, you have real talent
November 8th, 2023  
Joan Robillard
Lovely
November 8th, 2023  
