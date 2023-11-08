Sign up
Previous
Photo 3963
8. Landscape.
A mucky sort of a day , dull damp and uninviting , so no going out in search of a landscape ! Instead opted on one of my landscape watercolour painting . This is a scenic view in Snowdonia on a snowy winter's day.
8th November 2023
8th Nov 23
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
Tags
watercolour
snowdonia
nov23words
snowy-scene
my-painting.
Diana
ace
If this is your painting Beryl, it is just too beautiful. I love the framing too. Why did you stop painting when you have so much talent?
November 8th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@ludwigsdiana
- Thanks Diana , I stopped my favourite hobby when I was hospitalizes with a severe bout of Polymyalgia , and due to the forever stiffness and pain associated with the disease and other arthritis , what was a delight became a painful experience , . I still have all my painting equipment -- just in case --One day - I may give it a go again !
November 8th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
That’s a fabulous painting, you have real talent
November 8th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
November 8th, 2023
