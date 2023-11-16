Sign up
Previous
Photo 3971
A little 'shroom in the back lawn.
So damp, the grass needs cutting ,but is too wet with drew still on the grass late afternoon.
16th November 2023
16th Nov 23
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
Tags
shrooms. grass. dewdrops.
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
November 16th, 2023
