Fuchsia by beryl
Photo 3972

Fuchsia

The fuchsia in the garden is still looking. good .

Laptop,still not in use ... took it to my computer engineer today ... so very restricted and frustrated trying to cope without it !!
17th November 2023 17th Nov 23

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
November 17th, 2023  
Diana ace
How wonderful to still have them blooming, they look fabulous.
November 17th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely!
November 17th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
it looks so pretty!
November 17th, 2023  
