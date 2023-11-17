Sign up
Previous
Photo 3972
Fuchsia
The fuchsia in the garden is still looking. good .
Laptop,still not in use ... took it to my computer engineer today ... so very restricted and frustrated trying to cope without it !!
17th November 2023
17th Nov 23
4
1
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
5388
photos
127
followers
83
following
1088% complete
3965
3966
3967
3968
3969
3970
3971
3972
9
4
1
365
SM-A127F
16th November 2023 3:26pm
garden
fuchsia
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
November 17th, 2023
Diana
ace
How wonderful to still have them blooming, they look fabulous.
November 17th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Lovely!
November 17th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
it looks so pretty!
November 17th, 2023
