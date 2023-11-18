Sign up
Photo 3973
A little posy
...of the the flowers surviving from the bouquet of flowers
18th November 2023
18th Nov 23
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
flowers
posy
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely composition
November 19th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Nicely put together.
November 19th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Pretty arrangement!
November 19th, 2023
