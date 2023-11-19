Previous
Apples and oranges. by beryl
Apples and oranges.

Not a masterpiece, but nice and colourful on a dull day. . Taken today with my small tablet. Hope my computer will be back soon!
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
nice use of light
November 19th, 2023  
Margaret Brown ace
Nice light and colours
November 19th, 2023  
carol white ace
A lovely colourful still life.Fav😊
November 19th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
I like the colourful plate they are on too. Good luck with the computer.
November 19th, 2023  
