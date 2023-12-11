Sign up
Previous
Photo 3996
Christmas cards
Most of the Christmas Cards written, and ready to post . The local ones will be hand delivered nearer Christmas .
Dec 23 words - Cards
11th December 2023
11th Dec 23
Beryl Lloyd
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
Tags
christmas-cards
dec23words
Diana
ace
Lovely still life and festive presentation, I love the card with the mice.
December 11th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
Very cute, love the little mice.
December 11th, 2023
