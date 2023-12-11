Previous
Christmas cards by beryl
Photo 3996

Christmas cards

Most of the Christmas Cards written, and ready to post . The local ones will be hand delivered nearer Christmas .
Dec 23 words - Cards
11th December 2023 11th Dec 23

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
1094% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely still life and festive presentation, I love the card with the mice.
December 11th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
Very cute, love the little mice.
December 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise