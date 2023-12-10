Red.

Dec23words - Red.

No oomph for anything today with polymyalgia getting a grip on me again, I have been trying to lower the dosage of the steroids ( as suggested by the rheumatologist ) but I feel I will have to up the dosage again !

Finally with the help of words of the month , and a peep in the bathroom - I decided on these Red objects!

Very rough day with the river Severn rising again and the flood barriers going up in Shrewsbury ! All doom and gloom, Must get started on my Christmas decorations - Gary has brought the big box in to the conservatory - but shall leave it till tomorrow , and perhaps get on with a few more Christmas Card writing tonight while watching the TV!