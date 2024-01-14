Previous
Pottery vase and globe candle-holder. by beryl
Photo 4032

Pottery vase and globe candle-holder.

No need to comment - a filler for January !! ,but as I had used the b/w for today's for FOR I played further with the original and quite liked it !
14th January 2024 14th Jan 24

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
Suzanne ace
I like it, too!
February 23rd, 2024  
