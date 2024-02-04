Previous
Buildwas Bridge by beryl
Buildwas Bridge

The bridge crossing the Severn by the Ironbridge Rowing Club at Buildwas .
4th February 2024

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365.
John Falconer ace
Great shot in black and white. Buildwas is such an unusual name I just had to look it up to expand my knowledge.
February 4th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Wonderful composition, Beryl. Lovely view!
February 4th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
Wonderful scene. I’m like John, “Buildwas” is quite a name.
February 4th, 2024  
