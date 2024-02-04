Sign up
Previous
Photo 4051
Buildwas Bridge
FOR- 4- Landscapes/ cityscapes,
The bridge crossing the Severn by the Ironbridge Rowing Club at Buildwas .
4th February 2024
4th Feb 24
3
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
Views
10
Comments
Fav's
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
4th November 2020 4:30pm
Tags
bridge
,
b/w
,
severn
,
buildwas
,
for2024
John Falconer
ace
Great shot in black and white. Buildwas is such an unusual name I just had to look it up to expand my knowledge.
February 4th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Wonderful composition, Beryl. Lovely view!
February 4th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
Wonderful scene. I’m like John, “Buildwas” is quite a name.
February 4th, 2024
Leave a Comment
