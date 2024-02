Beaumaris Castle

Beaumaris Castle - early 1300's

A photo taken last year when on holidays in N. Wales.

Beaumaris Castle is a fortress of near perfect Symmetry and scale. , The last of the royal strongholds created by Edward 1st in Wales He had constructed great castles in Conwy, Caernarfon and Harlech . This was to be the crowning glory, but alas was never finished due to lack of money and trouble brewing in Scotland in the 1320s.