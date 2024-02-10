Sign up
Previous
Photo 4057
Inverted image
FOR- week2 -day 10
Just to see the effect I inverted the b/w image to see the effect !
10th February 2024
10th Feb 24
2
2
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
5473
photos
124
followers
80
following
4050
4051
4052
4053
4054
4055
4056
4057
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
5th February 2024 9:42am
Tags
home
,
b/w
,
invert
,
1940/50's
,
foe2022
Judith Johnson
ace
A very interesting edit, I love this one too!
February 10th, 2024
Diana
ace
It looks amazing, well done!
February 10th, 2024
