Bay window by beryl
Photo 4056

Bay window

FOR - wk 2 - day9
A bay window -as seen on most of the houses on our drive , a typical window of the 1940-50 ,
9th February 2024 9th Feb 24

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
Renee Salamon ace
Nice edit - we have similar bays but ours date much earlier
February 9th, 2024  
