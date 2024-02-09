Sign up
Previous
Photo 4056
Bay window
FOR - wk 2 - day9
A bay window -as seen on most of the houses on our drive , a typical window of the 1940-50 ,
9th February 2024
9th Feb 24
1
0
Beryl Lloyd
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
Tags
b/w
,
bay-window
,
for2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Nice edit - we have similar bays but ours date much earlier
February 9th, 2024
