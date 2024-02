House design of the late 1940s- early 1950's

FOR- Wk 2 - day 8

A typical house on our drive , Chimney pots with various cowls to prevent the birds nesting in the pots , slope and gable ends on the roofs , windows - a variety of small panes and bay-windows . Unfortunately the British weather this week has been so dull - so no chance of sunlight and shadows to highlight in the b/w image !