Previous
Up on the roof tops . by beryl
Photo 4054

Up on the roof tops .

FOR- Week 2 - 7
- - other chimney pots with protectors to prevent the birds going down the chimney to nest !
7th February 2024 7th Feb 24

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
1110% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
February 7th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Very nicely edited!
February 7th, 2024  
Brian ace
wonderful
February 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise