Previous
Photo 4054
Up on the roof tops .
FOR- Week 2 - 7
- - other chimney pots with protectors to prevent the birds going down the chimney to nest !
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
3
2
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
5470
photos
124
followers
79
following
4047
4048
4049
4050
4051
4052
4053
4054
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
5th February 2024 9:43am
Tags
pots
,
chimney
,
b/w
,
for2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
February 7th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Very nicely edited!
February 7th, 2024
Brian
ace
wonderful
February 7th, 2024
